Honeysuckle could have her Cheltenham Festival swansong in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle – with owner Kenny Alexander steering away from the Unibet Champion Hurdle after the mare suffered a second career defeat at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The nine-year-old was eclipsed for the first time in 17 races when only third in the Hatton’s Grace in December and found herself having to be content with place honours again under Rachael Blackmore, as State Man galloped home a clear winner of the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. While both trainer Henry de Bromhead and Alexander were satisfied with their superstar’s effort, they conceded the long-awaited clash with Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle now looks unlikely, with the Mares’ Hurdle prize Honeysuckle won in 2020 seemingly now the only option – although even that is not a given at this stage with retirement also in the mix.

Alexander said: “Age catches up with us all – one of the young pretenders has overtaken her and there’s one in England. “Is she as good as she was? No, she’s not as good as she was. I wouldn’t overreact after her first run, she’s still very, very high class but she’s not quite as good as she was. She is nine now and she ran her heart out, she ran a blinder. “We will definitely not be taking on Constitution Hill after that, because she is so brave and I would fear what would happen. We’re not running around for place money so it’s up to Henry, if he wants to chuck it now. I’ve always said ‘just get her out now, safe and sound’ and maybe the time has come. “I know the horse is so brave and Rachael doesn’t muck about, we’d run to win and I’d dread anything happening to her now and I don’t think we can beat Constitution Hill – I’m not sure anything can. “I thought she ran a blinder, but I’ll leave it to Henry and Rachael, whatever they say will go. I’d love to win another Mares’ and go out in a blaze of glory, but I don’t want anything to happen to her now.”