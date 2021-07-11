Racing news: Ankle problem will keep Mare Australis out this summer

The four-year-old, trained by Andre Fabre, leapt to prominence with his stylish Group One victory at ParisLongchamp in early May.

That was just the sixth race of his life, and he looked a likely contender for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but plans are currently on hold.

“Unfortunately Mare Australis has a problem with an ankle,” said Fabre.

“I hope he will recover in time for the autumn, but he won’t run at all through the summer.”

Fabre’s smart filly Philomene is on a short break, meanwhile, before her preparations pick up a gear for the Prix Vermeille.

Winner of her first two races, Philomene found the drop back in trip to a mile against her in the French Guineas and was then a fast-finishing second to Aidan O’Brien’s Joan Of Arc in the French Oaks.

She looks sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile and a half later in the year.

“Philomene will run in Deauville on August 21 (Prix de la Nonette) – she’s going to have her prep race for the Vermeille,” said Fabre.

“I think it’s clear she’s capable of winning a Group One. You couldn’t blame the jockey last time – because that happens at Chantilly.”