Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Marco Ghiani
Marco Ghiani

Marco Ghiani suspended on ‘interim basis’ by BHA

By Sporting Life
09:25 · THU September 08, 2022

Marco Ghiani, last season’s champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an “interim basis” by the British Horseracing Authority.

The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards’ report stating the BHA considered Ghiani “unfit” to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the BHA declined to elaborate on the reasoning on Wednesday, saying: “The BHA does not comment on ongoing investigations or speculation around possible investigations."

The Professional Jockeys Association also did not want to comment when contacted.

Subsequent reports suggested the 23-year-old has tested positive for a banned substance.

Ghiani enjoyed a breakthrough win at Royal Ascot last year on Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING