Marco Botti happy with Giavellotto prep ahead of Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin

Marco Botti says stable star Giavellotto is in 'great form' as he prepares to defend his G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase crown at Sha Tin on Sunday December 14.
In the second instalment of World Pool’s mini documentary, Giavellotto: The Hong Kong Vase Hero (watch on YouTube below), Botti reveals how the six-year-old has been training following a few weeks rest after his run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Botti said: “Time is getting a little bit closer, so we’re anxious to make sure the last few weeks go well. He looks in great form; I couldn’t be happier with him. He looks bright and well and is enjoying his life at the moment. His weight is back to where it was last year when he won in Hong Kong.
“He’s a good eater as well. It’s always easier with older horses as they tend to eat well and they don’t get stressed with the races. He’s where we want him to be and he still looks good in his coat. This time of year they tend to go a bit hairy or dull in their coat, but he’s kept a nice shiny coat which is good.
“He’s race fit, so we won’t give him much fast work. We’ll keep ticking him over and fingers crossed all goes well.”
