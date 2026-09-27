Marco Botti aiming at Longines Hong Kong Vase with Giavellotto

The money-spinning seven-year-old claimed the mile and a half Group One test in 2024 before filling the runner-up spot behind the Andre Fabre-trained Sosie 12 months ago.

Last time out the son of Mastercraftsman suffered an odds-on defeat behind fellow British rival Saddadd in the WETTSTAR.de 156th Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden-Baden.

However, after toying with sending this year’s Hardwicke Stakes hero over to the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland, the Newmarket handler admits he is likely to keep to the original plan.

Botti said: “It didn’t go to plan in Germany. A couple of things didn’t work out, but he has come out of the race well. I think we will stick with going back to Hong Kong as that was always our plan.

“Although it is a few months away we will keep him fresh and go straight there with him.

“We had thought about the Breeders’ Cup. If he had won in Germany we might have been tempted to go to the Breeders’ Cup, but I think we will stick to the original plan.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.