Mansa Musa poised to continue career in Hong Kong

Trained by Irish-based Brazilian Diego Dias, the son of Ten Sovereigns was sent off at 20/1 for the British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes over six furlongs, but showed a good deal of ability to repel the well-regarded 4/6 favourite Array at the business end of the contest.

The former jockey, who trains on the Curragh, was keen to add the talented youngster to the line-up for this Saturday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes on home soil, but a deal now appears to be done for Mansa Musa to head to the Far East.

“It’s nice to work with horses like him,” said Dias.

“He was showing plenty at home and we thought he was a proper little horse who could win first time out.

“He improved a lot at Goodwood and the form is good. The second horse is a nice horse who they think a lot of and it was a hot maiden.

“I was going to supplement him for the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, but I think we have sold him and he is probably heading to Hong Kong.”