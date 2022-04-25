Tony McFadden was at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables on Monday morning and has shared what he learned.

All eyes on Mr McCann Weight of winners will help Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer fulfil their desire for Manor House Stables to expand into a racing powerhouse, but if there's one horse with the potential to really get the operation's name in lights it is Mr McCann, the first horse owned by professional footballers Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson and Adam Lallana. The purchase, inspired by Mrs Milner's victory at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, has proved to be money well spent as Mr McCann, a £65,000 purchase at the breeze-up sales last April, won three times as a juvenile and is being aimed at Chester's Dee Stakes, with a Derby bid potentially also on the horizon. Owen said: "I can't believe it's not caught the imagination of everyone already. Don't get me wrong, the Liverpool lads are excited by it but I thought the wider press would be jumping all over it. Six professional footballers for the best team in the world, their first horse, bought for £60k and already he's won three and he's going to the Dee Stakes!"

Changing times at Manor House Stables

It should be pointed out that Adam Lallana now plays for Brighton - so it's five players for [potentially] the best team in the world and one who plays for the best team in the world in the eyes of Expected Goals followers! The Dee Stakes, run on the Thursday of Chester's May meeting, comes in the middle of a crunch week for Liverpool, who play away at Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on the Tuesday evening before taking on Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday evening. You'd imagine that busy schedule would rule the Liverpool lads out from watching Mr McCann run at Chester, but Owen will be rushing back from punditry duties in Spain to make the start of the May meeting on Wednesday, extremely thankful the Liverpool tie wasn't scheduled for 24 hours later. He added: "I'm hotfooting it back from the Villarreal game. I've never watched a fixture list announcement so carefully in my life!" Should horse weights be published? The state-of-the-art facilities at Manor House include weighing scales that Palmer uses to help gauge whether his charges are fighting fit. The trainer revealed that the horses are weighed every week, and also as they get on and off the box on their way to and from the races. Palmer joked that if he saw a horse was 20 kilograms heavier than they had been three weeks earlier he might think twice about parting with his cash and backing the horse. That begs the obvious question: shouldn't punters have access to this information, like they do now after a horse has had wind surgery? Palmer cited some practical concerns but agreed that sharing data benefits the sport. He said: "I wouldn't have a particular objection to it.

"You'd struggle to persuade racecourses in Britain to spend the necessary thousands on a weighbridge - we can't even get enough stalls handlers to get the horses in the stalls on time. "The RCA [Racecourse Association] would have to provide facilities to weigh the horses. There would be no point weighing them days in advance - they would have to be weighed on arrival at the racecourse. "But the more information that can be given to the punter the more interesting and more gripping racing becomes. People are fascinated by data and the more data we can give to people the more engagement that's going to promote." Racing weights are published in Hong Kong - a data-rich jurisdiction where racing is thriving - but Palmer points out the way horses are trained there makes taking such data easier. He said: "I think it works in Hong Kong where they are all trained on the track and can have regular weights [taken]. I think it would be quite difficult to do in this country with horses trained up and down the country. Horses lose weight for travelling. I could send a horse to Chester and they could weigh 500kgs when they leave here and weigh 500kgs when they arrive. "But if I send a horse to Paris they are going to be lighter when they get there. It's difficult but I'd have no objection [to publishing weights]". A new challenge Hugo Palmer has had three winners at Chester, a venue he rarely had runners while based in Newmarket (he has had only 31 runners there during his career). Given the proximity of his new base to Chester, and how many of his trainers value a local winner, a lot of importance will be placed on improving that tally. Owen said: "Because it's so popular everyone wants a winner [at Chester] and it's bloody hard. And that's how it should be - the racing is competitive. "A lot of people love a trip to Chester and we want to cater for that need. Some people are perfectly happy with their horse running wherever the race suits, but we do have a high percentage of owners here who purely want success at Chester - and it's his job to deliver it!" Chester, with its tight turns, could hardly be any more different than Palmer's previous local venues, with Newmarket's Rowley Mile and July Courses offering wide expanses and long straights.