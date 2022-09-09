They race in Ireland today and our Man On The Spot provides a race-by-race guide to the jumps action from Ballinrobe.

AGHABOY - 3.50 Ballinrobe

This has been run three times and Noel Meade has won two of them. He has two runners here with Bridgehead having a much higher rating on the Flat than Gig Harbor. AGHABOY had Chargo and Bright Blue behind when runner-up to Pepsiwithacap in a similar race at Killarney and there doesn't appear any reason for a form reversal, especially with Willie Mullins' charge now having a 7lb claimer on board. STILL CIEL - 4.25 Ballinrobe

Beyond Ambitious landed a Wexford bumper and started a short-price favourite for her hurdling debut at Punchestown but made too many mistakes. Inclusion won a point at Dromahane in April and made her debut for Willie Mullins over fences at Tramore last month but jumped poorly. That was over 2m5f and she could find this on the short side. She Is Electric had seven starts in bumpers without winning and her runner-up spot over hurdles here last month was over 2m7f. STILL CIEL (NAP), a winner between the flags, was conceding 3lb to Sheishybrid when beaten three lengths at Cork. The winner has subsequently won over hurdles and on the Flat so the form looks strong enough for this. OSKAR HIGH - 5.00 Ballinrobe

OSKAR HIGH made all and won this comfortably a year ago having arrived after winning easily at Sligo. He's following a similar path here having reappeared after a break with a 14 length victory at Galway on Monday for which a 7lb penalty appears unlikely to prevent a quick double. Watch The Weather is on a hat-trick after victories over shorter at Cork and Wexford and though having an 11lb rise to overcome has a 7lb claimer on board. Galon De Vauzelle battled on to land a course and distance handicap and is 5lb higher while Western Doyen almost lost his maiden tag at the 18th time of asking at Killarney GOTTHENOD - 5.35 Ballinrobe

Influential Lady scored over fences at Tramore last month and reverts to hurdles on an 8lb lower mark. Lily Light Foot stays further and won over 3m at Kilbeggan but is usually up with the pace so the drop in trip shouldn't be a problem. Frazel Express has been in excellent form all summer though is 15lb higher than when scoring at Tramore. GOTTHENOD, a winner over 2m3f at Kilbeggan, put a poor run at Wexford behind her to win with a bit in hand over 3m at Clonmel in June. She's had a break and can defy a 6lb rise. Duchess Ravenwaves has been racing over fences but shouldn't be inconvenienced by reverting to timber while Rebel Rose, a winner here in July, was racing in stronger company when well beaten at the Galway Festival.

AIN'T THE SHAME - 6.05 Ballinrobe

AIN'T THAT A SHAME was caught on the line by Champagne Platinum at Navan in January then ran poorly in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He looks to have a bit more scope than most of these and can gain his first success over fences. Blackstair Rocco has come up against some smart ones in his three starts over fences and had Mr Caplan behind when runner-up at Downpatrick while Oscar Academy produced his best run to date behind Jon Snow at Killarney where he had Captain Kangaroo a couple of lengths behind though the latter now has a 7lb claimer on board. RULE OF JUNE - 6.35 Ballinrobe

Four Country Roads was having his 19th start over fences when scoring over 3m at Roscommon, leading two out and staying on strongly. RULE OF JUNE won a point in May and scored over regulation fences at Tramore last month. She couldn't quite defy a 7lb rise at Killarney but is assisted by a 7lb claimer this time and can revert to winning ways. Rudy Catrail, two lengths behind the selection at Tramore, is 2lb better off but the positions should be confirmed and both hold Different Strokes on that form. Jetango, a winner between the flags, makes his debut over fences on a lowly mark. WITHALLDUERESPECT - 7.05 Ballinrobe

Ricky Langford won this a year ago and returned to form at Wexford last month. Jack Foley is a positive booking so another big run is expected. Jack Holiday had been going well all summer before just failing to take advantage of a much lower hurdles mark at Wexford. WITHALLDUERESPECT looked one to follow when returning from a long break to land a Clonmel handicap and can't have been right when beaten a long way at Tramore. She gets another chance to prove that latest effort all wrong. Fly De Megaudais has been well beaten over further since a very easy victory over this trip at Tipperary. THIS SONGISFORYOU - 7.35 Ballinrobe