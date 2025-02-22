Mambonumberfive won the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle | report and free video replay

St Pancras kept the winner honest but never looked like getting past French import Mambonumberfive who, himself was pulled up on his debut for Pauling at Cheltenham in January on his British bow.

As the pace quickened in the straight Opec dropped right out once headed; Mondo Man still had plenty of ground to make up and a mistake at the second last - followed by a scratchy jump at the final flight - effectively put paid to his chances although he rallied to finish a close third.

Up front Opec was setting a steady gallop with St Pancras on his girth, just ahead of Mambonumberfive and the disappointing Sauvignon who never really travelled.

That was in stark contrast to the well-regarded favourite Mondo Man who was anchored last of the five by Caoilin Quinn in an attempt to get the ex-Flat horse to settle, a manoeuvre that didn't work as Mondo Man pulled hard for his head for much of the first mile.

Fresh from riding a treble at Warwick on Friday, Jones enjoyed a relative armchair ride in the Grade Two for juveniles with Mambonumberfive travelling and jumping well.

Jones said of the €450,000 purchase on ITV Racing: "When they don't go and win first time out everyone thinks it's money gone down the drain but as Ben said to me yesterday 'we're going to have a good day tomorrow' and this fellow has won.

"He's been working a lot better at home and he's gone on loads for Cheltenham. I'm delighted with the way he's run. He didn't jump very well for the first three or four but going down the back straight, that's when the penny dropped for him and he jumped so well, travelled really nicely into it and seen the trip out well.

"He's a young horse and Ben wanted to give him plenty of time to come. As you can see he's a big lump and a bull of a horse so I think maybe it was a little bit soft for him and he wasn't tuned up for Cheltenham but that run put him perfect for today and to go forward we can look at Cheltenham now I guess."

'I’ve always been thinking two years down the line'

Pauling, however, was quick to pour cold water on the idea of a quick turnaround in the Costwolds, saying: “He’s 17 hands and I would say he’s a chaser and I’ve always been thinking two years down the line so this is a bonus.

“He’ll run again and we’ve lost our maiden tag now so we may as well try to have some fun. I’ve took him out of the Triumph which is looking like a mistake now, but he’s in the Fred Winter. Is the Fred Winter the type of race he wants? I’m not sure and I would say he’s more likely to go to Aintree, it’s a race that fits nicely.

"We won’t get carried away and it’s probably a good job he isn’t in the Triumph as it just gives him time. He was a nice horse in France and always looked like a great big individual who was going to take time.

“He went to Cheltenham and ran with the choke out, did everything wrong then fell into a hole. I think he’s such a big sort of horse he just wan’t fit and I hold my hands up, I was probably so impressed by what he was doing at home and didn’t give him enough graft.

“We got him back and got stuck into him and that was a lovely round. He kicked the first four out the ground and there is improvement to come, but he got better as the race went on and there will be improvement to come as this is probably not his track.

“I’m not sure what to make of the form, but it’s a good result and great for the owners who are big supporters of mine. It’s important for these days to go well."

Bad is one of those characters that just lifts your day

Pauling's prophecy about 'a good day' proved on the money when Bad (6/1) gained an overdue success in the extended two and a half mile handicap chase.

The grey has proved frustrating for his connections since arriving at the stable as a juvenile, finishing in the frame on seven occasions without winning but he opened his account over fences at the fifth attempt, slamming Keep Running et al by 10 lengths to complete a double on the card for Pauling and Jones.