The son of Sea The Stars made it four wins from six starts when going one better than his Classic effort at Epsom Downs to bag the first top level success of his career in the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last month.

Following that run it saw Maltese Cross not only advance his claims of a second shot at Classic glory in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster, but enhance his prospects of an outing in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe back at Longchamp in October even closer.

However, the Classic-winning handler has insisted the George Waud-owned colt is likely to contest only one of those top table targets with a run in either the Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur or the Prix Niel at Longchamp taken in as a prep run beforehand.

Haggas said: “Maltese has an entry in Great Voltigeur, but he has a five pounds penalty in that. He is in the St Leger, he is in the Prix Niel and he is in the Arc.

“If all goes well he will run in two of them. It will either be the Voltigeur and then the St Leger or, if he misses the St Leger, he would go to the Niel and then the Arc. We haven’t really talked about it and I think George is very keen to get a steer from us.

"At the moment the horse hasn’t worked since he won and at the moment we are just happy with his condition.”

While Haggas has some big decisions to make regarding future engagements for Maltese Cross he admits that his victory in France last month showed a different side to his fast-rising star that he hadn’t seen before on the track.

He added: “It was a great run in France. He would have been an unfortunate loser if he hadn’t got up.

“He showed great tenacity and a nice turn of foot. He is an improving horse, and he showed a turn of foot which I didn’t think he had yet, and that was the pleasing thing so hopefully that will carry on.

“He likes the firm ground, but he coped with the soft at Epsom although he is possibly not as effective on the soft, but he is getting better as an individual and that is the most important thing.”