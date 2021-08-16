The inaugural running was the scene of Frankel’s four-length Queen Elizabeth II Stakes victory, but spectators were offered another treat when the ever-popular Cirrus Des Aigles made his Group One breakthrough in the Champion Stakes.

Trained in France by Corine Barande-Barbe, the gelding had been in superb form throughout his five-year-old season, running in nine successive Group contests and either winning or being only narrowly beaten each time.

A Group One title was not among those victories, however, and at that point a top-level win had alluded the bay – beaten just a neck in both the Prix d’Ispahan and the Grand Prix De Saint-Cloud.

Based in Chantilly and campaigned largely on French soil, Cirrus Des Aigles had previously journeyed to both Sha Tin and Tokyo but never before ventured across the channel to Britain.

The creation of British Champions Day and its record-breaking purse was enough to tempt Barande-Barbe over to Ascot, coupled with Cirrus Des Aigles’ short-neck loss in the Prix Dollar – a defeat she attributed to him becoming over-familiar with the track at Longchamp and anticipating the position of the first of two winning posts.

“He had a very big season that first year,” she said.

“He was just beaten in the Prix Dollar, because he’d mistaken the post.

“The horse knows Longchamp very well and stopped after the post, so I thought we’d go to England.

“People thought he was tired – but he wasn’t.”