Hours before the race favourite Forte was withdrawn due to a bruised foot, making him the fifth horse scratched from the line-up – the most since 1936.

Controversy hung over the race after the deaths of several horses at the track in the past week, including two from the Saffie Joseph Jr yard – which led to his suspension and the subsequent scratching of his Derby runner Lord Miles.

In the race itself Mage (15/1), trained by Gustavo Delgado and ridden by Javier Castellano, stayed close to the lead on the front end before pulling away close home for a one-length verdict over Two Phil’s.

Angel Of Empire (4/1 favourite) was staying on strongly at the finish but could only reach third.

Mage’s victory was a huge nod to Forte who beat him a length in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park last time out.

If the winner goes for the Triple Crown the next leg is the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on May 20.

Castellano said: “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to ride the horse. The whole team gave me the opportunity to ride this horse in the biggest race in the world. I had a lot of confidence in myself this year would be the year. I thought this year would be the year. This horse was unbelievable today."

Gustavo Delgado Jr, Owner/Assistant Trainer of the winner, said: It’s an amazing feeling. I have my entire family here. It’s such an amazing feeling.

"Sometimes you have to follow your intuitions and that’s what I did with this horse. Sometimes it pays out and sometimes it doesn’t. It really did today. When I saw him started to make his move I felt very confident. When (jockey) Javier (Castellano) started to asking I knew he’d sustain it."