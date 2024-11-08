Luxembourg retired to stand as National Hunt stallion

The son of Camelot struck at elite level at two, three, four and five, starting out with an odds-on success in Doncaster’s Futurity Trophy as a juvenile. After being placed in the 2000 Guineas, he was forced to sidestep the Derby through injury but recovered to claim the Irish Champion Stakes ahead of Onesto and Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse hero Vadeni.

Luxembourg battled to victory in the 2023 Tattersalls Gold Cup and was runner-up in three more top-tier contests that term, while this year he prevailed in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Described by Aidan O’Brien as “a very serious horse” who is “tough and has loads of class”, he does have something of a jumping pedigree on his dam Attire’s side, with Grade Two-winning hurdler Forgotten Voice and Midlands Grand National victor Big Occasion among her siblings.

Coolmore’s Cathal Murphy said: “We’re delighted to have Luxembourg join our team here in Castlehyde. He has a very similar profile to the much-missed Fame And Glory, in that he is a Group One winner at two, three, four and five years and he is also from that wonderful Montjeu sire-line.

“Physically, he ticks every box, he has all the size, scope, strength and action you could ask for and he has shown incredible soundness and resilience throughout his extraordinary career. I have no doubt that Luxembourg will be a big hit with breeders.”