The son of Camelot came into the race on the back of a debut victory at Killarney in July and the market spoke positively over his chances given he was sent off the heavily-backed 8/13 favourite.

There was never a moment's doubt for favourite backers, Seamie Heffernan merely steering the juvenile to an emphatic victory after he travelled well in the rear before displaying a startling turn of foot to see off his outclassed rivals.

Betfair Sportsbook went 10/1 about Luxembourg for the 2022 Cazoo Derby from 20s following the race.

Heffernan said: “He’s very smart at home and he’s proven it twice now. I was very impressed – very talented, very smooth.

“The most impressive thing about him is he knows he’s good and he doesn’t show it off. He doesn’t show you until you press the button and say ‘give us a look’.

“When you have that turn of foot a mile is well within his comfort zone.

“His dad was a good staying horse that had the pace and class to win a Guineas. If Aidan wants to run him in the Guineas he’ll change his galloping procedures and if he’s targeting the Derby he’ll go a different route.

“The turn of foot he showed me today was pretty exciting. I’m not sure what he’s going to be targeted at, but he couldn’t have done that any easier.”

Speaking from Newmarket, O’Brien added: “We’ve always thought the world of that horse.”