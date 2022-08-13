Luxembourg was made to work hard for victory as he returned to action in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh.
Aidan O’Brien’s colt was a Group One winner at two and finished third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his only start so far this term, with a muscular issue scuppering a planned Derby run and keeping him sidelined for most of the summer.
However, confidence was high on his Group Three comeback at the Curragh with Luxembourg sent off the 2-9 favourite in the hands of Ryan Moore.
Taking on five rivals, Luxembourg was niggled along at the top of the straight and while he eventually moved to the front, Insinuendo was poised to challenge after switching to get a run. The mare appeared to be getting the upper hand inside the 10-furlong distance, but Luxembourg really stuck his head out and was rewarded for his efforts with a neck verdict.
Betfair and Paddy Power eased the winner out to 5/1 (from 4s) for the Bahrain Turf Club Irish Champion Stakes.
