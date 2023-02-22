Connections of Lunar Discovery have announced they won't be appealing the first disqualification under new whip rules.
Charlotte Jones was found to have used her whip 11 times when beaten a head into second at Ayr last Tuesday.
As she breached the seven-stroke limit by four, with Whip Review Committee stating “none of the hits were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes”, her mount was disqualified and Jones banned for 14 days (March 7-20 inclusive).
A statement issued through the National Trainers Federation on behalf of trainer James Moffatt, owners Kevin and Anne Glastonbury and Jones said: “It is obviously very disappointing and upsetting for all of us here to see that Lunar Discovery was disqualified from her second-placed finish last week.
“However, it was understood by the sport that in tightening up the rules and penalties around whip use, we would see a reduced level of discretion as to what constituted an offence.
“On this basis, despite being firmly of the view that there was no detrimental impact at all on our horse, we are accepting of the outcome that the Review panel has reached. Lunar Discovery was in excellent health after her race and will be ready to go again in due course, where she will continue to be ridden by Charlotte, after she has served her first ever whip ban.”
