Connections of Lunar Discovery have announced they won't be appealing the first disqualification under new whip rules.

Charlotte Jones was found to have used her whip 11 times when beaten a head into second at Ayr last Tuesday. As she breached the seven-stroke limit by four, with Whip Review Committee stating “none of the hits were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes”, her mount was disqualified and Jones banned for 14 days (March 7-20 inclusive).