The Nirvana Du Berlais gelding had been on course to make his seasonal return in Saturday's Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot en route to an appearance in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. However, the Seven Barrows handler declared the five-year-old, who was last sighted parting company with Nico de Boinville in the Grade One William Hill Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April, a non-runner in the Grade Two on account of the prevailing ground.

On the back of that decision, Henderson will now prepare the five-year-old, who also holds a Grade One entry in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park, for a return to action in the Grade Two feature at the Cambridgeshire track on December 6.

Henderson said: “Sadly, we won’t see Lulamba at Ascot as the ground is way to tight for him, especially at his age. The older horses could run on it, as they would tell you that they don’t like it, but he would let himself down and fight.

“I walked the track yesterday, and it was a pretty straightforward decision. He is in the Tingle Creek, but you then have the Peterborough Chase the next day. That would be the more obvious option as Jonbon will go for the Tingle Creek. We have always said Lulamba is not a two miler, but he is so fresh and well. However, the Peterborough Chase must be the sensible thing to do.

“You have then go 20 days until Kempton Park. It has all conspired against us, but plenty of horses will be in the same boat that we are in. It is just the weather.

“You could even have a run over hurdles, and I wouldn’t just throw that out of the window, but Newbury won’t be much different next weekend. The Donnellys are wonderful as they leave us to it. Joe does lob the ball back into our court and says do whatever you think is best.”

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