The five-year-old was due to step up in trip to 2m5f for his seasonal reappearance but with Ascot's going description 'Good, Good to Firm in places' on Friday the Seven Barrows trainer took him out of the contest with the Peterborough Chase and Tingle Creek now on the table for him.

Ascot have had 30mm of rain the last week but with the ground on the quick side the chases in particular are struggling to attract runners, with Friday's opening beginners' chase reduced to a walkover.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels defended his track's watering policy on Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

He said: “We are trying our hardest and the grounds team are as well.

“There isn’t much more we can do. We’ve had 30mm of rain in the last week which has helped, we’ve watered every other day. If we did do it every day it would become rutted in areas and inconsistent. You’d end up with inconsistent ground.

“We’re trying our hardest and other tracks are too. I don’t think there’s much we can do other than get the water down safely and try and provide a consistent surface."

Asked whether they could've started watering earlier in the summer, Stickels continued: "We started watering as soon as we possibly could.

"That was the first week in August. There was little point in starting earlier as temperatures were in the high 30s and whatever we’d have put down then would’ve been evaporating as soon as it hit the ground.

"I know at Kempton they started watering earlier than that, end of June, so I think it’s unfair to say tracks could’ve been doing more in the summer, even those that have access to water."