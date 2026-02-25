Luke Morris rides five-timer at Lingfield Park

Morris is traditionally one of the busier jockeys on the circuit and had seven rides on the eight race card at the Surrey venue and he showcased all of his ability on a stellar afternoon.

His day began with a winner as he always had Rosieisme Darling (11/4) in the right place and the pair had just enough up their sleeve to see off the late challenge of Life After Love by a neck.

He was again to the fore in the novice race where, again, the judge had to resort to a photo to confirm the final result as Numero Vingt (9/2) denied the favourite, Moonshine, by a head.

Things were more straightforward aboard Desdemona (13/2) who routed the field by two and a half lengths in a sprint handicap but Morris could 'only' finish third in the first leg of the seven furlong handicap but was back in the winner's enclosure when taking the second division aboard Mount Mogan (7/2) for trainer Laura Mongan.

He then got the leg up aboard the John Gallagher trained First Encounter (15/8 favourite) in the classified stakes with the pair striking by half a length.

"I just couldn't believe he kept going because he over-raced for the majority of the race," Morris told Sky Sports Racing of his fifth winner.

"I was just trying to get him to back off a bit, back off a bit, and I was just trying to fill him up down the hill and even coming into the straight I was trying to save fuel for as long as I can. Fair play to the horse, he was brave because he was on fumes at the end.

"He's obviously just a bit better than this grade to be able to do plenty wrong and get away with it."

When his achievement was put to him, Morris joked back: "It's taken long enough, 20 years!"

The odds for the five-timer were 532.67/1.

Morris had a chance to make it six when partnering Profit Street in the finale and the pair were right in contention in the closing stages but Watermelon Sugar (evens favourite) and Jamie Spencer swept down the outside, fast and late to narrowly deny Profit Street and Morris.