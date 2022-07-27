David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 for Wednesday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MANDOBI - 1.50 Goodwood

Things went wrong for MANDOBI in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and he's worth another chance in the opener on Wednesday. William Haggas' charge was trapped wide throughout the contest - and forced even wider when turning for home - before weakening away to finish 14th behind the repopposing Secret State. A line has to be put through the run and he arrived in Berkshire off the back of successive wins at Ripon and Thirsk. He's eight pounds better off with his Ascot conqueror here, has a decent draw in six, and can get back on the upgrade. ROCKET RODNEY - 3.00 Goodwood

He made Little Big Bear pull out all the stops in a strong renewal of the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and improved again when winning a Listed race at Sandown last time so ROCKET RODNEY looks ready for a first Group race success. He's proven on the track too which is another box ticked and he's fancied to prove too quick for Walbank who finished second in the Norfolk at the Royal Meeting - but in contrast to the other form line from that meeting - that race isn't working out well. NATASHA - 4.10 Goodwood

She shaped as if needing her first run back at the July Meeting and any step forward would see NATASHA go close from an unchanged mark. John and Thady Gosden's charge won twice as a two-year-old before coming unstuck on testing ground in the Group One Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac. The daughter of Frankel improved on the pick of her juvenile form when third behind Voodoo Queen on her return and there should be more to come. STOCKPYLE - 5.20 Goodwood