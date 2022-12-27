We have a Lucky 15 for Tuesday's ITV Racing action from Kempton and Chepstow.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
She produced a career-best effort when chasing home Botox Has in a valuable pot at Haydock last time and GET A TONIC is sure to go well despite a four pounds rise.
A strong travelling sort, this track should play to her strengths and back into mares company she’ll take a bit of beating despite top weight.
She’s thriving right now and SABRINA is interesting in this for Paul Nicholls.
A wide-margin winner at Exeter last time, she makes her handicap debut here from a mark of 118 which seems fair. Freddie Gingell, who has struck up a good relationship with her, is good value for the seven pound claim and the strong pace here will play to her strengths.
It didn’t happen for him in this race last season but THE BIG DOG arrives at Chepstow right at the top of his game and can complete a notable hat-trick.
Winner of the Munster National and Troytown Chase on his last two starts, the Irish raider has a big weight to carry but he did at Navan last time too and promises to be well served by this stamina test.
He has a four pounds penalty for his last win and should be competitive.
He won this race last season and racing from the same mark FIVE STAR GETAWAY makes plenty of appeal.
Christian Williams’ charge has run better than the finishing position suggests this season, finding himself shuffled too far back in the Becher Chase last time only to make rapid headway into contention between three and two out.
He understandably tired on the run-in after such a move but was dropped two pounds and looks a big player.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.