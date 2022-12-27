We have a Lucky 15 for Tuesday's ITV Racing action from Kempton and Chepstow.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

GET A TONIC – 1.55 Kempton

She produced a career-best effort when chasing home Botox Has in a valuable pot at Haydock last time and GET A TONIC is sure to go well despite a four pounds rise. A strong travelling sort, this track should play to her strengths and back into mares company she’ll take a bit of beating despite top weight.

SABRINA – 2.10 Chepstow

She’s thriving right now and SABRINA is interesting in this for Paul Nicholls. A wide-margin winner at Exeter last time, she makes her handicap debut here from a mark of 118 which seems fair. Freddie Gingell, who has struck up a good relationship with her, is good value for the seven pound claim and the strong pace here will play to her strengths. THE BIG DOG – 2.50 Chepstow

It didn’t happen for him in this race last season but THE BIG DOG arrives at Chepstow right at the top of his game and can complete a notable hat-trick. Winner of the Munster National and Troytown Chase on his last two starts, the Irish raider has a big weight to carry but he did at Navan last time too and promises to be well served by this stamina test. He has a four pounds penalty for his last win and should be competitive.

FIVE STAR GETAWAY – 3.09 Kempton