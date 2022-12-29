We have a Lucky 15 for Thursday's ITV Racing action from Leopardstown and Doncaster.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

THREE STRIPE LIFE - 1.45 Leopardstown

He was sent off favourite for the Drinmore ahead of stablemate Mighty Potter only to be pulled up after a bad mistake at the eighth saw his rider lose his irons and THREE STRIPE LIFE is fancied to get back on track. He's worth another chance as he was a Grade One winning novice hurdler who looked a really good chasing prospect when winning at Naas in November. Market rival Gaillard Du Mesnil is proving hard to win with too.

STORM CONTROL – 2.40 Doncaster

He ran his best race of last season when second in the Sky Bet Chase over this course-and-distance and STORM CONTROL is interesting back here from a five pounds lower mark. Kerry Lee’s charge ran better than the finishing position suggests when eighth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time under a very aggressive ride and connections reach for a visor on Thursday. If it has the desired effect he is handicapped to run a very big race. PINK LEGEND - 3.10 Doncaster

She finished in front of Zambella a couple of times last season, including when an excellent second to Elimay in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, and PINK LEGEND can have the favourite's measure again. True she has to leave behind a dull reappearance run in the Peterborough Chase but she was entitled to need that and is a spot of value against the market leader who won well at Carlisle on her own return.

GREEN GLORY - 2.55 Leopardstown