We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action from Thursday's Racing League fixture at Windsor.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

EQUALITY – 4.30 Windsor

He has his quirks but EQUALITY is proven at this track and arrives here in better form than his form figures suggest. Last time at Goodwood he was beaten only two-and-a-half lengths into tenth by Lord Riddiford in a deep race, edging left late and weakening close home. He’s coming down the weights and is now four pounds below the mark from which he was placed in the Dash at Epsom. He can be slow out of the stalls but went like a well handicapped horse last time and has the talent to win this.

QUEST FOR FUN - 5.30 Windsor

Lots in here on winning runs but I'm siding with one who's came to a halt at Doncaster last time. However QUEST FOR FUN is readily forgiven that as he was racing out wide without cover throughout the contest. In ten here he shouldn't have the same issue and had looked very progressive prior to Town Moor, winning at Ayr and Thirsk. NUVOLARI - 6.00 Windsor

He ran well at Haydock last time and from three pounds higher NUVOLARI makes plenty of appeal. Eve Johnson Houghton's charge chased home Delorean in a first-time hood at the Newton-Le-Willows track and that was a career-best effort. It's no surprise the headgear is retained and he has a nice draw to track the forecast strong pace.

COCKALORUM - 7.00 Windsor