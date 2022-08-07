David Ord has a Lucky 15 for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday series at Haydock.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

RICH KING – 5.15 Haydock

Winner of a course-and-distance handicap that has worked out well in May, RICH KING is fancied to bounce back from a below-par run at Southwell. That was his first start for two months and he found himself left with too much to do racing on the unfavoured inside of the track. He’s better than that – a fact he can underline here.

HAVE SECRET – 5.45 Haydock

He went very close to making a winning handicap debut at Chester last week and from the same mark HAVE SECRET has to be of interest. The son of Havana Gold pulled six-and-a-half lengths clear of the third when finishing strongly to get within a head of winner Kiss N Cuddle. He paid the price for a slow start there, something he has done before, but if jumping out better is handicapped to win this. TARRABB – 6.15 Haydock

She was a comfortable winner at Ascot last time and a four pounds higher mark may not be enough to prevent TARRABB from following up. Owen Burrows’ charge led a furlong out at the Berkshire track and went a length-and-a-half clear of Out From Under. It represented a career-best effort and there’s every chance there’s more to come from the well-bred daughter of Exceed And Excel.

RUN FOR OSCAR – 6.45 Haydock