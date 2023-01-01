We have a Lucky 15 for Sunday's ITV Racing action from Cheltenham and Musselburgh.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SUNDAY MONMIRAL - 1.20 Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls' MONMIRAL looks tailor made for the Dipper having been outpaced and a shade outclassed by Jonbon over the minimum trip at Warwick. A return to this longer trip will suit the selection, who also handles plenty of give in the ground. WAR LORD - 1.55 Cheltenham

A complex affair but Joe Tizzard's WAR LORD could be really well handicapped back up to an intermediate trip, having shaped like he was in need of further when third to Greaneteen in a classy edition of the Haldon Gold Cup last time. The ground was a bit lively for him there and he'll relish any further rain that falls at Prestbury Park. He's not far off graded class based on the best of his novice form and can prove the point here.

FIRST STREET - 2.30 Cheltenham

Several promising types feature in this year's Relkeel so the more established brigade might find it tough. I Like To Move It won the Greatwood like a progressive horse but Nicky Henderson's supposed second-string FIRST STREET is arguably the most interesting of the lot. He successfully conceded the thick end of two stone to Grivetana in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury on his seasonal return and his County Hurdle second to State Man also reads really well in the context of this race. VOIX DU REVE - 2.45 Musselburgh