We have a Lucky 15 for Sunday's ITV action from Exeter including a Dan Skelton handicap debutant.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
He was a smooth winner on his final start last season at Fontwell and a six pounds rise might not prevent FANFARON DINO from making a winning reappearance.
Anthony Honeyball’s charge was very strong in the betting when beating Moromac by two-and-a-quarter lengths, a career-best effort. He’s still low mileage and there should be more to come.
He really impressed with his jumping at Fontwell last time and BLACK GERRY’S experience over fences can stand him in good stead here.
Gary Moore’s charge remains on the upgrade and a five pounds rise for his ready defeat of Statuario looks fair and while this is more competitive, he could get an uncontested lead and will be dangerous if he does.
He looked an exciting recruit for the Dan Skelton team when winning on his British debut at Warwick last November and HARTUR D'OUDAIRIES is an interesting handicap debutant.
Completely unsuited by a falsely-run race at Cheltenham next time, he wasn’t quite right afterwards and put away for the season. He returns to action from an opening mark of 117 and the forecast strong pace will be be a big help. He promises to be a completely different proposition on Sunday.
He ran well at Worcester on his return, looking to be crying out for this step up in trip, and HALF THE FREEDOM rates the best Sunday bet.
Jonjo O’Neill’s charge was outpaced turning for home behind Couldbeaweapon but stayed on strongly to finish second. His overall profile is one of the small progression and this new trip can unlock further improvement. If it does he’s a big player from a two pounds higher mark.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.