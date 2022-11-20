We have a Lucky 15 for Sunday's ITV action from Exeter including a Dan Skelton handicap debutant.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

FANFARON DINO – 1.50 Exeter

He was a smooth winner on his final start last season at Fontwell and a six pounds rise might not prevent FANFARON DINO from making a winning reappearance. Anthony Honeyball’s charge was very strong in the betting when beating Moromac by two-and-a-quarter lengths, a career-best effort. He’s still low mileage and there should be more to come.

BLACK GERRY – 2.25 Exeter

He really impressed with his jumping at Fontwell last time and BLACK GERRY’S experience over fences can stand him in good stead here. Gary Moore’s charge remains on the upgrade and a five pounds rise for his ready defeat of Statuario looks fair and while this is more competitive, he could get an uncontested lead and will be dangerous if he does. HARTUR D'OUDAIRIES – 3.35 Exeter

He looked an exciting recruit for the Dan Skelton team when winning on his British debut at Warwick last November and HARTUR D'OUDAIRIES is an interesting handicap debutant. Completely unsuited by a falsely-run race at Cheltenham next time, he wasn’t quite right afterwards and put away for the season. He returns to action from an opening mark of 117 and the forecast strong pace will be be a big help. He promises to be a completely different proposition on Sunday.

HALF THE FREEDOM – 4.05 Exeter