Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Don't miss our latest multiple choice
Don't miss our latest multiple choice

Lucky 15 Tips for today: Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract

By David Ord
17:44 · SAT June 18, 2022

David Ord picks out his Lucky 15 for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MACKENZIE ROSE - 4.15 Pontefract

She produced an improved performance to win at Doncaster earlier in the month and MACKENZIE ROSE could be capable of defying an eight pounds higher mark.

She impressed with how she asserted quickly after going on three furlongs out at Town Moor and is proven at this track too. Franny Norton will look to slot her in from the wide draw and if Mark and Charlie Johnston's charge gets rolling early in the straight she should be there or thereabouts.

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

GLENARTNEY - 4.45 Pontefract

She produced a career-best effort when third in the Bronte Cup at York last time, looking unlucky not to finish second having been impeded by the winner Believe In Love in the closing stages, and GLENARTNEY can gain compensation here.

Ed Walker's charge can handle the drop back to a mile-and-a-half on Sunday and if in the same form as last time is fancied to strike at the main expense of recent Goodwood one-two Bartzella and Lady Hayes.

EXMINSTER - 6.15 Pontefract

He beat a subsequent winner, Golden Voice, by a head with the pair clear of the third at York last time and EXMINSTER can follow-up despite a six-pounds rise in ratings.

Ed Bethell's charge had shaped really well at Haydock the time before and travels sweetly through his races. He has a strong pace to chase in this which will suit and is fancied to get the better of Bullet Force who has been shaping well of late.

Download the Sporting Life app

CORINTHIA KNIGHT - 6.45 Pontefract

His form figures at this track read 13111, including a return-to-form win from a career low mark here here last time and CORINTHIA KNIGHT looks certain to go well again.

Archie Watson's charge is only up two pounds for his win, the excellent Harry Davies takes over in the saddle to claim five off, and he has a great draw in two, There's a lot to like.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING