David Ord picks out his Lucky 15 for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MACKENZIE ROSE - 4.15 Pontefract

She produced an improved performance to win at Doncaster earlier in the month and MACKENZIE ROSE could be capable of defying an eight pounds higher mark. She impressed with how she asserted quickly after going on three furlongs out at Town Moor and is proven at this track too. Franny Norton will look to slot her in from the wide draw and if Mark and Charlie Johnston's charge gets rolling early in the straight she should be there or thereabouts.

GLENARTNEY - 4.45 Pontefract

She produced a career-best effort when third in the Bronte Cup at York last time, looking unlucky not to finish second having been impeded by the winner Believe In Love in the closing stages, and GLENARTNEY can gain compensation here. Ed Walker's charge can handle the drop back to a mile-and-a-half on Sunday and if in the same form as last time is fancied to strike at the main expense of recent Goodwood one-two Bartzella and Lady Hayes. EXMINSTER - 6.15 Pontefract

He beat a subsequent winner, Golden Voice, by a head with the pair clear of the third at York last time and EXMINSTER can follow-up despite a six-pounds rise in ratings. Ed Bethell's charge had shaped really well at Haydock the time before and travels sweetly through his races. He has a strong pace to chase in this which will suit and is fancied to get the better of Bullet Force who has been shaping well of late.

CORINTHIA KNIGHT - 6.45 Pontefract