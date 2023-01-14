We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing from Kempton Park and Warwick.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

ANNSAM - 1.30 Kempton

Three miles on a right-handed track seems to suit ANNSAM perfectly and, having slid back down to a mark of 135 - just 1lb higher than for his Listed win at Ascot in December 2021 - the Evan Williams-trained eight-year-old looks poised to strike. He wasn't disgraced in the Coral Gold Cup when last seen but jumped to his right at times and will really appreciate getting back on a clockwise course.

PIC D'ORHY - 2.05 Kempton

Pic D'Orhy isn't quite top class but he's absolutely made for races like the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase and he's a confident selection to add to his Kempton tally having won the Pendil here last February. After undergoing wind surgery in the summer, this season has gone swimmingly with wins at Newton Abbot and Huntingdon, getting the better of Millers Bank with something to spare in the Peterborough Chase last time. He can successfully concede 2lb to Paint The Dream, who may be a touch flattered by his revised official rating of 160 after a wide-margin Newbury win last time.

MOON HUNTER - 2.25 Warwick

No real standout in this year's Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle at Warwick and it's worth chancing MOON HUNTER can find the necessary improvement to be a major factor. He's certainly looked like a horse who only does what he has to in winning his first two hurdles starts at Wetherby and Doncaster late last year, and in-form trainer Henry Daly holds him in pretty high regard. He travels strongly and jumps well, while he has winning point form over three miles so could be ideally suited by this test. THE BOMBER LISTON - 3.35 Warwick