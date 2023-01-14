We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing from Kempton Park and Warwick.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
Three miles on a right-handed track seems to suit ANNSAM perfectly and, having slid back down to a mark of 135 - just 1lb higher than for his Listed win at Ascot in December 2021 - the Evan Williams-trained eight-year-old looks poised to strike. He wasn't disgraced in the Coral Gold Cup when last seen but jumped to his right at times and will really appreciate getting back on a clockwise course.
Pic D'Orhy isn't quite top class but he's absolutely made for races like the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase and he's a confident selection to add to his Kempton tally having won the Pendil here last February. After undergoing wind surgery in the summer, this season has gone swimmingly with wins at Newton Abbot and Huntingdon, getting the better of Millers Bank with something to spare in the Peterborough Chase last time. He can successfully concede 2lb to Paint The Dream, who may be a touch flattered by his revised official rating of 160 after a wide-margin Newbury win last time.
No real standout in this year's Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle at Warwick and it's worth chancing MOON HUNTER can find the necessary improvement to be a major factor. He's certainly looked like a horse who only does what he has to in winning his first two hurdles starts at Wetherby and Doncaster late last year, and in-form trainer Henry Daly holds him in pretty high regard. He travels strongly and jumps well, while he has winning point form over three miles so could be ideally suited by this test.
Ashtown Lad is the big eyecatcher in here as he is able to run off a 3lb lower mark than when winning the Becher Chase last month but it's worth stressing he had quite a hard race at Aintree that day and could be best watched on his return to hurdles. Preference is for Nicky Henderson's THE BOMBER LISTON who ran like the outing may have been needed in a 2m5f Kempton handicap won by Ashtown Lad's stablemate Grey Dawning on Boxing Day. It was The Bomber Liston's first outing since running over three miles at the Punchestown Festival last spring and he boxed on well in the closing stages after seemingly taking a blow on turning for home. The son of Yeats remains unexposed and looks dangerously well handicapped.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.