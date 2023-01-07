We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing from Sandown Park.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SCIPON 1.15 Sandown

He shaped as if needing the run on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter in October and down 2lb SCIPON is interesting on Saturday. Tom Lacey's charge is very much the type to make a better chaser than a hurdler and has experience in point-to-points. This is his ground and the seven-year-old looks open to plenty of improvement.

GREY DIAMOND 1.50 Sandown

There was an awful lot to like about GREY DIAMOND's reappearance third at Cheltenham in November and he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his previous win over fences. Sam Thomas' charge looked the big threat to Amarillo Sky going to the last on his first start for ten months but weakened into third behind Fugitif. He should come on for the run and with the first two having been wide-margin winners since, a 2lb rise looks very fair.

CHIRICO VALLIS - 3.00 Sandown

An intriguing renewal of the Unibet Veterans' Chase Final and CHIRICO VALLIS is the one who looks overpriced. He split Gericault Roque and Corach Rambler in the Classic Chase at Warwick last season and is off a 5lb lower mark on Saturday. He has the benefit of a reappearance run at Wetherby and can take a step forward this weekend.

DR T J ECKLEBURG - 3.35 Sandown