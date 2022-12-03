We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action from Aintree and Sandown including a fancy in the Becher Chase.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SIROBBIE – 1.10 Sandown

He’s an interesting recruit for the excellent Ian Williams team and SIROBBIE is handicapped to go close. He’s three pounds higher than when winning at Huntingdon in May and finishing an excellent third in the Challenge Stayers Hurdle Series Final at Haydock. A strong gallop is expected which will suit and he should go well.

"I think he'll be cherry-ripe in what looks a winnable race" | Tingle Creek & Becher Chase Preview

PLAYFUL SAINT - 2.20 Sandown

He ran as if needed his return at Chepstow and the unexposed PLAYFUL SAINT can get back on track. He's only had two starts for the Dan Skelton team, winning a Wetherby handicap in the spring and then finishing fourth behind Sonigino on his return. The seven-year-old fleetingly looked a danger to the winner early in the home straight here only to weaken from the second last and could be a completely different proposition with that run under his belt.

DR KANANGA - 2.05 Aintree

DR KANANGA is a bold-jumping front-runner who could be tailor-made for a test such as the Becher Chase. He's had a prep run over hurdles at Bangor to put him spot on for it and progressed with each start over fences last season, winning at Hexham, Chepstow and Sandown. This race and new mark demand more but if he gets into a rhythm he could take a bit of pegging back.

COOPER’S CROSS – 2.40 Aintree