We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Newbury, Warwick and Lingfield.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

PIKAR - 1.50 Newbury

PIKAR probably didn't have to improve much on the pick of his novice form from last season to get off the mark at Chepstow in late-October and he looks to have been laid out for some of the nicer handicaps having been allotted a mark of just 130. That looks exploitable given he was second to Knappers Hill last term, before running behind the likes of Jonbon at Haydock, and the way in which he powered away from his rivals first time back this year gives the impression he could improve significantly for the first try at two and a half miles this weekend.

GO STEADY - 2.10 Warwick

GO STEADY will be a tough nut to crack for local trainer Skelton in Warwick's Poundland Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase. He's won twice here already in the past and was back in the groove earlier this month with a decisive success over two and a half miles at Lingfield. He can cope with a return to three miles around this sharp track and he certainly won't mind if there's more rain around on Saturday.

UNDERSUPERVISION - 2.25 Newbury

The Mandarin Handicap Chase typically goes to a progressive young chaser and UNDERSUPERVISION looks just the ticket this time around. Nigel Twiston-Davies' top weight won a nice race at Doncaster as a novice in the spring and he shaped like the outing would bring him on when third to Eva's Oskar on his seasonal return at Cheltenham earlier this month. Third to subsequent Ultima hero Corach Rambler off this mark (136) last December, he'll cope well with softening conditions and looks sure to stay every yard of the trip.

MORGAN FAIRY - 2.40 Lingfield