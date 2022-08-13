We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action on Saturday afternoon.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

ZECHARIAH – 2.30 Newbury

ZECHARIAH got warm and seemed to spoil his chance before he’d even started at Newmarket last month but he’s probably worth excusing that effort and can surely fare much better here based on the previous effort when just nosed out by Eldar Eldarov in a tight finish to the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. The weight-for-age scale brings him right to the fore in terms of ratings as he takes on older rivals and, unlike the rest in the line-up, he still has considerable scope to improve.

GOOD EARTH – 2.50 Ripon

Despite having to race from 2lb out of the handicap proper, GOOD EARTH appeals in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid as he’s clearly in the form of his life now. After wins at Doncaster and York, he’s put in eyecatching placed efforts back on the Knavesmire and at Haydock’s Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture last weekend, where he travelled as sweetly as anything for much of the contest. He was still staying on all the way to the line and will relish being able to come off an even stronger pace this weekend.

DANCE FEVER - 3.00 Newbury

The Clive Cox-trained DANCE FEVER wasn’t done many favours by eventual runner-up The Attorney when third at Goodwood last month but it was another good run which confirmed his previous Doncaster effort wasn’t just a flash in the pan. He runs from a 1lb lower mark of 93 here and, having started the season rated 99, now looks the time to get the five-year-old on side again after quite a frustrating run of results.

DUBAI POET – 3.35 Newbury