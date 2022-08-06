David Ord has a Lucky 15 for Saturday's action and he expects Joanna Mason to be among the winners at the Shergar Cup.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

LA TRINIDAD - 2.25 Haydock

His mark has been gradually slipping and in first-time cheekpieces LA TRINIDAD can take advantage by winning this. It's not as though Roger Fell's charge has been running badly, finishing third behind Ghaly at York last time another fair effort. A stronger pace would have suited him there and, down a pound and in the headgear, he can strike.

NIGHT OF LUXURY - 3.05 Newmarket

He impressed with how he travelled when beating Wisper a length-and-three-quarters at Epsom last time and NIGHT OF LUXURY is fancied to strike again from his six pounds higher mark. The runner-up franked the form by winning well from her own two pound higher perch at Brighton on Thursday and the selection arrives here at the top of his game. He is fancied to get the better of fellow Godolphin runner Falling Shadow who rates the main danger. BOPEDRO - 3.55 Ascot

There was a lot to like about BOPEDRO's first run for the David O'Meara team here last month and he looks a bet. The six-year-old was the only one to make an impact from off the pace when fourth behind Tempus. He's a hold-up horse who Jamie Spencer rides and given the breaks - and a more even pace - can make his presence felt.

ADMIRAL D – 5.05 Ascot