We pick out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing action including on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

IMMORTAL BEAUTY - 1.55 Newmarket

IMMPORTAL BEAUTY took a backward step second time out after a promising debut third at Ascot but she was back on it when beaten just a head at Ffos Las last time and now goes handicapping from what looks a fair mark of 78. Her half-brother Mehmento was rated 108 at one point and while she'll probably not scale those heights, there's certainly room for a bit more improvement.

SOAPY STEVENS - 2.10 Goodwood

SOAPY STEVENS had to be tough in the finish when winning at Newmarket last time but he'd have been an unlucky loser as he was travelling sweetly without much running room a furlong and a half from the finish. A subsequent 3lb rise may underestimate his progress and a prominent ride around here could suit Franny Norton's mount down to the ground. STAR FORTRESS - 2.25 Newmarket

The swift move from novice to Listed company looks a significant pointer towards the claims of STAR FORTRESS, who is backed to take advantage of the weight-for-age allowance in the Chalice Stakes. She built on her debut second at Windsor to win quite stylishly over 10 furlongs at Chelmsford earlier this month and the daughter of Sea The Stars should improve again for a first crack at this mile and a half trip. KOY KOY - 3.55 Goodwood