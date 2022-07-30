We pick out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing action including on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
IMMPORTAL BEAUTY took a backward step second time out after a promising debut third at Ascot but she was back on it when beaten just a head at Ffos Las last time and now goes handicapping from what looks a fair mark of 78. Her half-brother Mehmento was rated 108 at one point and while she'll probably not scale those heights, there's certainly room for a bit more improvement.
SOAPY STEVENS had to be tough in the finish when winning at Newmarket last time but he'd have been an unlucky loser as he was travelling sweetly without much running room a furlong and a half from the finish. A subsequent 3lb rise may underestimate his progress and a prominent ride around here could suit Franny Norton's mount down to the ground.
The swift move from novice to Listed company looks a significant pointer towards the claims of STAR FORTRESS, who is backed to take advantage of the weight-for-age allowance in the Chalice Stakes. She built on her debut second at Windsor to win quite stylishly over 10 furlongs at Chelmsford earlier this month and the daughter of Sea The Stars should improve again for a first crack at this mile and a half trip.
KOY KOY didn't quite fire in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot but he's looked an improved three-year-old in general and was better than the bare margin (short-head) when scoring in a scrambled finish over a mile at Newmarket last time. He's been nudged up just 2lb which looks fair and a stronger end-to-end gallop back down to seven furlongs around here look ideal.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.