Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's racing, which focuses on the action from Haydock and Lingfield.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

THE X O – 12.27 Lingfield

This looks a cracking handicap on paper with all seven horses arriving in form, but a quick look at the prices tells you that THE X O is overpriced. Admittedly, he is drawn widest of all, which needs factoring in, but he usually races prominently and it shouldn’t prove as big of an issue in this small field. He was an expensive purchase at the Breeze-Ups last year and bumped into a couple of above-average types on his first two starts before showing much improved form when opening his account at Southwell earlier this month. The X O was well positioned in a steadily-run race but never looked like being pegged back by the odds-on favourite in the closing stages, while also leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer. An opening mark of 80 looks perfectly fair for a horse of his potential and he is very backable at around the 6/1 mark.

SHOLOKJACK – 12.55 Haydock

SHOLOKJACK was a £75,000 purchase after winning his sole start in points and he made a good impression over hurdles last season, winning his first two starts before finding a step up in grade coming too soon in his development in the Grade 2 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso. He travelled through that race like a horse who belongs at that sort of level, though, and he was well found in the market on his chase and handicap debut on his return to action at Uttoxeter last month. Sholokjack didn’t get very far, however, overjumping his second fence so much to the extent that he fell on landing. However, he represents a yard that do especially well with chasers, particularly with novices, and he will have almost certainly been well schooled since. On what he achieved over hurdles, he is attractively weighted from a mark in the 120s, and he can prove a different proposition in this sphere now.

THE BELL CONDUCTOR – 3.22 Lingfield

THE BELL CONDUCTOR had a rather truncated time of it with his previous yard, but won his first three starts for Paul Midgley, all on tapeta at Southwell and Newcastle, and he remains a sprinter to be positive about on all-weather. He met with his first defeat for this yard back at Southwell on New Year’s Day, but that was his first start for four months, and the race also wasn’t run to suit. The Bell Conductor faced competition for the lead which didn’t suit him ideally, while he also left the impression that he was in need of the outing. He is a speedy sort who should be well suited by the sharp nature of Lingfield, and he is also well drawn in stall 2 to attack from the outset. This is also a little less competitive than the handicap he ran in last time and, though there is a fair bit of pace on here, he strikes as the type who has even more to offer. STARSHIBA – 3.57 Lingfield