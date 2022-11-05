We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV racing which focuses on the action at Doncaster and Aintree.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

Saturday SWEET BELIEVER – 1.30 Doncaster

Testing ground will hold no fears for SWEET BELIEVER who is fresher than most after just two starts this season. She ran a cracker at Ascot last time in the Balmoral when second to Shelir from a mark of 102. She holds strong claims here off the back of it and the big field, strong gallop in this Listed race will suit.

AL DANCER – 2.11 Aintree

He has a good record fresh and AL DANCER is fancied to land this if taking to the big Aintree fences. Sam Thomas was getting to grips with his new recruit at the end of last season, the nine-year-old running his best race when a neck second to Lalor at Newbury. He’s handicapped to be competitive and the nature of this race will suit him. AIR TO AIR – 2.39 Doncaster

He’s run well on three previous visits here and AIR TO AIR is interesting for the in-form George Boughey team. The four-year-old has been given a break since disappointing at Thirsk in August but returns on the same mark as when second to The Attorney here in August and the yard are going well.

GUNSIGHT RIDGE – 3.18 Aintree

He lost a shoe and suffered a leg injury when pulling up at the Grand National meeting but GUNSIGHT RIDGE can get back on track in this. He’s two pounds lower than when third to Dolos and Frero Banbou at Sandown in February, shaping well. In fact Olly Murphy’s charge was sent off favourite for the Red Rum Handicap Chase off the back of it. He returns in shallower waters and with a big chance.