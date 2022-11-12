We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV racing which focuses on Day 2 of Cheltenham's November meeting.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

IL RIDOTO – 2.20 Cheltenham

A typically competitive renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup where you can make a strong case for several, but IL RIDOTO is just the type to progress further this season and he has a big pot in him from this sort of mark. He enjoyed a good novice season over fences in 2021/22 after switching to Paul Nicholls from France, only managing the one win – from a BHA mark of 131 – but shaping well on numerous occasions in some competitive races. Il Ridoto shaped much better than the distance beaten in the Grand Annual over two miles, seemingly finding testing ground and the competitive environment too much, but still leaving the impression he belongs at that level. He ran creditably returned to a sound surface when third in the Future Champions Novices' Chase at Ayr on his final start, but once again failed to see his race out as strongly as expected. It is therefore a big plus that he has undergone a breathing operation since and he is bred to stay this far. This mark should be workable and he will be fit enough to do himself justice on his return for a bang in-form yard.

Sunday - delete caption

ON THE BLIND SIDE – 2.55 Cheltenham

ON THE BLIND SIDE is pushing 11 years of age, and isn’t always the easiest to catch right, but his record when fresh is a positive one and he figures on a lenient-looking mark. He actually won this race on his return in 2020 from a 1 lb higher mark and he was an excellent second in the Grade 2 Long Distance Cup at Newbury on his reappearance last year. On The Blind Side didn’t progress as expected afterwards, in fact he ran a few stinkers, notably when failing to beat a rival when sent off the even-money favourite in a four-runner event at Lingfield on his final start. However, he makes his return with his yard in excellent form and fresh may be the best time to catch him, while he is clearly weighted to be competitive.

MISSED THE CUT – 3.10 Lingfield

MISSED THE CUT caught the eye on his debut in a race won by subsequent Gordon Stakes winner and St Leger runner-up New London, and he went from strength to strength afterwards, bolting up in a couple of minor events before winning the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot. He took another big step forward on that occasion, spread-eagling a competitive field in the straight in the style of a horse who is destined to make his mark in pattern company. Missed The Cut was well fancied for a Group 2 in France last time but he wasn’t able to show all that he is capable of, having to come widest of all on the home turn and lacking his usual burst of speed at the business end. He has been freshened up since, though, and it is way too soon to be writing him off, especially given he has a smart American pedigree and is now making his all-weather debut.

A super Saturday for our experts

UNANSWERED – 3.30 Cheltenham

Another competitive handicap, but one in which UNANSWERED may prove himself well ahead of his mark. He has been brought along steadily over hurdles, not threatening on his first three starts and never dangerous in a big, competitive field on his handicap debut in this sphere at Naas in March. However, he showed improved form on the Flat afterwards, and transferred that progress switched back to hurdles when opening his account at Punchestown in May. That was a low-grade race, but he was much tighter in the betting, and he won with plenty in hand despite suffering some interference. Unanswered has won again on the Flat since and warmed up for this assignment nicely with a spin round the Curragh last month. He is a horse who remains with plenty of potential in this sphere and commands maximum respect for shrewd connections.