We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's racing which focuses on the action at Ascot and Newmarket.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

OUR POWER – 3.15 Ascot

OUR POWER took well to chasing last season, winning a couple of novice handicaps, and finished the campaign with solid efforts in a Grade 3 handicap at Kempton and the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He shaped particularly well on the latter occasion, probably not seeing out the longer trip as strongly as some, but he endured a wide passage throughout and can be marked up as a result. To his credit, Our Power showed great determination to keep on for fifth as he looked like falling into a hole turning into the straight. Our Power has been dropped 2 lb in the weights since but could have more to offer in this sphere this season, very much the type who can land a big pot from this sort of mark for a yard that continue to grow in stature.

QUEEN FLEUR – 3.58 Newmarket

QUEEN FLEUR is from a good family, one which historically gets better with time and distance, so the fact she was able to to dead heat with the reopposing Chelsea Green when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown is very encouraging. She shaped like much the best filly in the race that day, her inexperience in the closing stages arguably costing her victory outright, not doing a whole lot once hitting the front inside the final furlong and allowing Chelsea Green to join her on the line. There should be any amount of improvement in her now and she will also relish this step up to a mile. This looks an open listed contest but Queen Fleur looks the part in the flesh and is fairly priced to make her mark up in grade.

SOPHOSC – 4.25 Ascot

SOPHOSC has taken to hurdling particularly well, surviving a late scare to make a winning debut in this sphere at Plumpton in May, and going from strength to strength since, making a mockery of his opening mark when bolting up by 11 lengths at Fakenham earlier this month. Admittedly, that wasn’t a deep race, but he has clearly been let into handicaps lightly and a subsequent 9 lb rise looks potentially lenient. Sophosc was well suited by the step up in trip last time, too, no surprise given he stays a mile and a half on the Flat, and he remains a horse with plenty of potential in this sphere.

MIGRATION – 4.33 Newmarket