We pick out our Lucky 15 for day three of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

WALBANK – 2.30 Royal Ascot

Was the only one to mix it with Noble Style when runner-up over track and trip on debut – Tuesday’s Coventry third Royal Scotsman was well held in fourth – and then performed a demolition job at York. Still looked raw there, so the extra experience won’t be lost on him returning to this stage, and trainer David Loughnane could have a top-notcher on his hands.

MAGICAL LAGOON – 3.40 Royal Ascot

All bar one of the six runners are stepping up to this trip for the first time, including Jessie Harrington's runner, who was unlucky to be nutted on the line at Navan. The winner Concert Hall has since run well in two Classics, the soundly-beaten third has bagged two Listed pots and the fourth a Group 3, so the form stacks up. Magical Lagoon may not have to improve on that (is bred to appreciate this extra quarter-mile) to land what looks a substandard renewal. PRINCESS ZOE – 4.20 Royal Ascot

Rise through the ranks came on deep ground, but produced a career-best on much firmer terrain when runner-up to Subjectivist in this race 12 months ago. Wasn't far off that when doing well to come out on top in a sprint finish to the Sagaro seven weeks ago, when trainer Tony Mullins was adamant he'd left something to work on afterwards. Hard to knock out the frame, but no forlorn hope to bag the biggest prize in town either.

TACTICAL – 6.10 Royal Ascot