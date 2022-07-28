David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 for Thursday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

WARREN POINT – 1.55 Goodwood

He’s a work in progress but the big-field scenario here should help WARREN POINT settle and if he does Charlie Appleby’s charge rates a real danger to favourite Migdam. The selection was an odds-on winner of his first two starts and looked green still when beaten by stablemate Wild Crusade at Ascot last time. That was a three-runner tactical affair and he paid the price for pulling too hard and hanging right late on. A well-bred son of Dubai that still represented a career-best effort and there could be plenty more to come as he becomes more streetwise.

DREAMLOPER – 3.35 Goodwood

Nashwa looks short enough in the Nassau and DREAMLOPER appeals as sporting bet against her. The selection needs to leave behind a dull run at the Curragh last time where she was too keen on her first try at ten furlongs but she shapes as though she’ll get it and will hopefully be more tractable here. The form is in the book for her, winning the Dahlia Stakes (beating Ville De Grace) on her return before following up in the Group One Prix D’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp. The Ed Walker team is going well and his runner can bounce back to her best – which puts her right in the shake-up.

SEDUCTIVE POWER 4.10 Goodwood

Richard Hanon has a fine record in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery and SEDUCTIVE POWER can enhance it further with victory on Thursday. A good-looking son of Kodi Bear he’s improved with racing and opened his account with little fuss on his third start at Newbury last month. That two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Nanga Parbat earned an opening rating of 84 and presumably all roads have led here since. The step up to seven furlongs will suit, he’s the sort to keep on improving and he has a handy draw in two

SHAMLAAN – 4.45 Goodwood