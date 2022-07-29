Adam Houghton picks out a Lucky 15 for Friday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
CHECKANDCHALLENGE put up one of the handicap performances of the season when finding one too good at Sandown last time, passing the post less than a length behind the winner from a lofty BHA mark of 108.
It was testament to his considerable talent that he finished so close after a slow start had put him on the back foot, simply being left with too much to do to get on terms with the winner. He emerged as the best horse at the weights when sectional uplifts were taken into account and it was such a good run that he must be considered the one to beat now back against his own age group in this Group Three.
For context, Checkandchallenge is 8 lb clear of Berkshire Shadow on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there must be a good chance that he has an even bigger effort in the locker after just four starts.
BLUE FOR YOU has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts at York, losing out by narrow margins despite not being seen to best effect on either occasion. That was certainly the case last time when he was beaten just a neck after being caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.
There should be plenty of pace on today in this big-field and Blue For You would appear to be well drawn in stall 1. After all, it's been nine years since the race was won by a horse breaking from a double-figure stall and the first four last year were drawn in stalls 5, 8, 9 and 2 respectively.
Blue For You will need a bit of luck if patient tactics are adopted once again, but he is clearly on a good mark if everything falls right. Indeed, he can line up here from his old mark of 93 having performed so well off 96 last time, so it could be worth giving him another chance to gain a deserved success.
The Group Three at Sandown in which Raasel and MITBAAHY filled the first two places earlier in the month could hold the key to this race, with the runner-up fancied to turn the tables this time to confirm himself a very smart sprinter.
Whereas Raasel enjoyed a clear run pretty much throughout at Sandown, Mitbaahy endured a rough passage towards the rail having travelled better than the winner with two furlongs to run. He was first hampered a furlong out and then again well inside the final furlong, so the fact he passed the post just a neck behind Raasel suggests he probably would have won had things panned out differently.
In any case, that appeals as solid form and this is unlikely to take much more winning even though it represents a step up in grade for both horses. Given that the three-year-old Mitbaahy possibly has more scope for improvement, he is strongly fancied to gain his revenge to put himself in contention for a tilt at the Nunthorpe.
CALIFORNIA GEM has been a big improver on her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Ripon in June and then defying a penalty to follow up at Beverley four weeks ago.
There was plenty to like about the way she got the job done at Beverley, simply looking a cut above the opposition. Settled just behind the pace in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and from there she quickly put the race to bed, ultimately winning by two and three-quarter lengths with plenty in hand.
That was probably just an ordinary novice, but the timefigure suggests California Gem was full value for a fairly useful effort. She now makes the switch to nurseries and an opening BHA mark of 87 looks far from insurmountable in her hat-trick bid, particularly when you factor in her scope to do better still.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.