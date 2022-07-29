Adam Houghton picks out a Lucky 15 for Friday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

CHECKANDCHALLENGE – 14:25 Goodwood

CHECKANDCHALLENGE put up one of the handicap performances of the season when finding one too good at Sandown last time, passing the post less than a length behind the winner from a lofty BHA mark of 108. It was testament to his considerable talent that he finished so close after a slow start had put him on the back foot, simply being left with too much to do to get on terms with the winner. He emerged as the best horse at the weights when sectional uplifts were taken into account and it was such a good run that he must be considered the one to beat now back against his own age group in this Group Three. For context, Checkandchallenge is 8 lb clear of Berkshire Shadow on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there must be a good chance that he has an even bigger effort in the locker after just four starts.

BLUE FOR YOU – 15:00 Goodwood

BLUE FOR YOU has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts at York, losing out by narrow margins despite not being seen to best effect on either occasion. That was certainly the case last time when he was beaten just a neck after being caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. There should be plenty of pace on today in this big-field and Blue For You would appear to be well drawn in stall 1. After all, it's been nine years since the race was won by a horse breaking from a double-figure stall and the first four last year were drawn in stalls 5, 8, 9 and 2 respectively. Blue For You will need a bit of luck if patient tactics are adopted once again, but he is clearly on a good mark if everything falls right. Indeed, he can line up here from his old mark of 93 having performed so well off 96 last time, so it could be worth giving him another chance to gain a deserved success.

MITBAAHY – 15:35 Goodwood

The Group Three at Sandown in which Raasel and MITBAAHY filled the first two places earlier in the month could hold the key to this race, with the runner-up fancied to turn the tables this time to confirm himself a very smart sprinter. Whereas Raasel enjoyed a clear run pretty much throughout at Sandown, Mitbaahy endured a rough passage towards the rail having travelled better than the winner with two furlongs to run. He was first hampered a furlong out and then again well inside the final furlong, so the fact he passed the post just a neck behind Raasel suggests he probably would have won had things panned out differently. In any case, that appeals as solid form and this is unlikely to take much more winning even though it represents a step up in grade for both horses. Given that the three-year-old Mitbaahy possibly has more scope for improvement, he is strongly fancied to gain his revenge to put himself in contention for a tilt at the Nunthorpe.

CALIFORNIA GEM – 16:45 Goodwood