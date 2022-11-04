We have a Lucky 15 for Friday ITV racing which focuses on the action at Exeter and Down Royal.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

NIKINI - 1.30 Down Royal

NIKINI looks to have improved a bundle for the switch to hurdles this season and can complete the hat-trick for Willie Mullins. She ran a promising race when fourth - beaten just two lengths - in a Grade Three bumper at the Punchestown Festival in April and she readily supplemented her maiden hurdle win at Kilbeggan with an easy win at Listowel last time. She's down in trip here but can cope with two miles and one furlong on this track.

MA BELLE NOIRE - 1.50 Exeter

Harry Fry is adept at getting them ready first time back and MA BELLE NOIRE makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut. Rated just 100, she was sent off favourite to beat Grivetana when last seen in a Chepstow novice and that rival filled the runner-up spot off a mark of 121 at Newbury on Thursday, give the strong impression the selection has a bit in hand.

GEVREY - 2.40 Down Royal

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell look set to dominate at Down Royal as ever and GEVREY can defy top weight in the two-mile handicap chase. Galway looked a bit sharp for him when only third to Jeremys Flame but Russell put the record straight with a very well-judged ride at Limerick last time and a 6lb rise in the ratings looks manageable on that evidence.

THIRD TIME LUCKI - 3.35 Exeter

Only five runners in this year’s Haldon Gold Cup, but it looks an interesting renewal, and the one who can come out on top is THIRD TIME LUCKI. He enjoyed a good first season over fences in 2021/22, winning three of his six starts, including a couple of Grade 2s, and he is potentially the best treated of this quintet now making his handicap debut in this sphere. The ground is in his favour and, his record when fresh – he has made a winning reappearance for the last two years – is another plus.