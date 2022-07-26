Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 for Tuesday's racing, focusing on the action at Beverley and Yarmouth.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

POET’S VISION – 15:10 Beverley

This looks a competitive nursery, but POET’S VISION has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and has been handed a lenient enough opening mark. He continued the theme of run-to-run progress when showing a lot more than previously at Thirsk last month, starting at 80/1 but getting much closer to the principals this time while also leaving the impression he has got more to offer. Poet’s Vision was given a considerate ride, making steady progress from two furlongs out but never in a position to challenge. He shapes as though he will relish this step up to seven furlongs now and, though a wide draw isn’t ideal, Poet’s Vision is expected to be seen in a different light now for an in-from team.

LIMITED ABILITY – 15:20 Yarmouth

LIMITED ABILITY has been well beaten in three starts so far, but he has contested some hot races which were dominated by now smart or useful rivals, and he is another to be interested in now entering handicaps. He was always behind on his qualifying run when last seen at Wolverhampton in April, going with little fluency and never in a position to challenge. However, he has been given a short break since, and has undergone a gelding operation in that time. Furthermore, it is interesting that connections have booked crack apprentice rider Benoit de la Sayette, who has only ridden for Botti four times, resulting in a winner at Leicester and a 75% run-to-form ratio. Limited Ability is by far the least exposed in this field now taking on his elders and much better is expected now.

MELODY KING – 16:20 Beverley

MELODY KING was a two-time winner last year and he is seemingly coming to the boil nicely following a slow start to this season. He is now 3 lb below his last winning mark and ran his most encouraging race of the year when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time. Melody King did easily the best of those who were ridden more patiently, too, settling better than he had the time before returned to five furlongs, making headway under pressure from past halfway and doing all of his best work at the finish. It is worth noting that he hit top form around this time last year and he is a horse to remain interested in. EMILY POST – 17:26 Beverley