A Lucky 15 for Tuesday

Lucky 15 Tips for today: Check out our multiple bet with selections for Beverley and Yarmouth.

By Andrew Asquith
16:22 · MON July 25, 2022

Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 for Tuesday's racing, focusing on the action at Beverley and Yarmouth.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

POET’S VISION – 15:10 Beverley

This looks a competitive nursery, but POET’S VISION has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and has been handed a lenient enough opening mark.

He continued the theme of run-to-run progress when showing a lot more than previously at Thirsk last month, starting at 80/1 but getting much closer to the principals this time while also leaving the impression he has got more to offer.

Poet’s Vision was given a considerate ride, making steady progress from two furlongs out but never in a position to challenge. He shapes as though he will relish this step up to seven furlongs now and, though a wide draw isn’t ideal, Poet’s Vision is expected to be seen in a different light now for an in-from team.

LIMITED ABILITY – 15:20 Yarmouth

LIMITED ABILITY has been well beaten in three starts so far, but he has contested some hot races which were dominated by now smart or useful rivals, and he is another to be interested in now entering handicaps.

He was always behind on his qualifying run when last seen at Wolverhampton in April, going with little fluency and never in a position to challenge.

However, he has been given a short break since, and has undergone a gelding operation in that time. Furthermore, it is interesting that connections have booked crack apprentice rider Benoit de la Sayette, who has only ridden for Botti four times, resulting in a winner at Leicester and a 75% run-to-form ratio.

Limited Ability is by far the least exposed in this field now taking on his elders and much better is expected now.

MELODY KING – 16:20 Beverley

MELODY KING was a two-time winner last year and he is seemingly coming to the boil nicely following a slow start to this season.

He is now 3 lb below his last winning mark and ran his most encouraging race of the year when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time.

Melody King did easily the best of those who were ridden more patiently, too, settling better than he had the time before returned to five furlongs, making headway under pressure from past halfway and doing all of his best work at the finish. It is worth noting that he hit top form around this time last year and he is a horse to remain interested in.

EMILY POST – 17:26 Beverley

EMILY POST is a lightly-raced filly who showed why she was so well backed for her handicap debut when opening her account at the second attempt in this sphere at Carlisle last month.

She looked a filly well ahead of her mark on that occasion, quickening clear of her opposition in the style of one who has much more to offer, therefore it may be worth forgiving her for her latest run at Doncaster, where she was beaten by one she had easily dismissed of the time before.

Emily Post was once again well found in the market but was ridden much more aggressively, doing too much too soon and ultimately paying for it in the finish. In the hope she is ridden with more restraint now, she can prove herself still competitively weighted.

Safer gambling

