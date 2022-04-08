Don't miss our suggested Lucky 15 for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

SPEECH BUBBLE - 1.45 Aintree

A competitive handicap to kick off Friday's action but Noel Williams' mare has a fantastic chance following her fine second to subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi in the Grade Two mares' event at Sandown in February. The assessor has only nudged her up a couple of pounds to a mark of 130 and a similar effort may well suffice.

FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES - 3.30 Aintree

Last year's winner looks a very solid contender to go back-to-back in the Marsh Chase. He bumped into Allaho at Thurles in January but still performed well in defeat and was back to winning ways in the Ascot Chase last time out. He had quite a hard race there but skipped Cheltenham in a deliberate ploy to come here and the move can pay off.

DISCORDANTLY - 4.05 Aintree Jessica Harrington's horse just couldn't get competitive in the Ultima at Cheltenham but might be a lot happier back down in trip under an aggressive ride in the Topham. He won over this sort of distance at Leopardstown earlier in March and remains open to a bit more improvement in the cheekpieces. GELINO BELLO - 4.40 Aintree