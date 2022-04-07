Check out David Ord's suggested Lucky 15 for day one of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Thursday.
He’s thriving right now and ERNE RIVER is a sporting bet to progress further and land this Grade One.
Nick Kent’s charge is two from two over fences, travelling and jumping well at both Doncaster and Wetherby. Clearly this is deeper but the track will play to his strengths and he doesn’t have too much to find on ratings to be competitive with the likes of Pic D’Orhy.
He’s two from two at the track and off the back of a good run in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, PROTEKTORAT is fancied to claim a second Grade One prize.
The first came in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at this meeting last year and he produced a career best to win the Many Clouds over course-and-distance in December. Off afterwards until faring best of the British when third behind A Plus Tard and Minella Indo last month, he looks a big player here.
With Epatante’s stamina for this far from copper-bottomed and Zanahiyr yet to taste success at Grade One level in six attempts, we might be primed for a surprise and I’m siding with McFABULOUS.
He patently failed to get home over three miles in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January having shaped well when second to Stormy Ireland on his reappearance in the Relkeel.
Two-and-a-half miles is his trip, he’s fresh and first-time cheekpieces are applied. If they add lustre to his finishing effort then he can outrun his odds.
He’s made a bright start to his career over fences and GUNSIGHT RIDGE looks an interesting bet in the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase.
He ran well on debut over fences here in November, then chased home L’Homme Presse at Exeter and was a tidy winner of a Sandown handicap from a mark of 130. He returned to the Esher track for his latest start and shaped well when third to Dolos, paying the price for helping set a strong pace.
Providing he takes a lead he’s interesting from only four pounds higher than his last winning mark.
