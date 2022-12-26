We have a Lucky 15 for the Boxing Day action from Kempton and Wetherby which is live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MIRANDA - 12.45 Kempton It's Champ versus Paisley Park round five but the switch to Kempton may not suit that pair - it will the younger legs of MIRANDA. She posted a career-best effort when scooting clear of Martello Sky in a Listed race here last time and is capable of further progress. In receipt of seven pounds, she's a real danger to all.

SHAN BLUE – 1.35 Wetherby

He was going to run out a spectacular winner of last season’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase before falling three out and SHAN BLUE can gain some compensation in Wetherby’s other major three-mile chase. Dan Skelton’s charge only raced twice more in the last campaign, signing off with a good run when second form this mark at Aintree. He looks well handicapped on what he was about to achieve in the Charlie Hall and has gone very well fresh before.

L'HOMME PRESSE - 2.30 Kempton

It's great that connections have opted to aim at the King George and L'HOMME PRESSE can justify the decision by landing the Christmas highlight. Beaten only once over fences when not at his best at Aintree after his Brown Advisory win at Cheltenham, he posted a career-best effort when carrying top weight to victory in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on his return. He's six pounds and a 'p' (signifying further improvement to come) clear on Timeform ratings and will take some beating.

GREY DAWNING – 3.40 Kempton