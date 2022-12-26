Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Lucky 15 Tips for today: Boxing Day selections for Kempton and Wetherby

By David Ord
11:54 · FRI December 23, 2022

We have a Lucky 15 for the Boxing Day action from Kempton and Wetherby which is live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

Sky Bet's new customer offer

MIRANDA - 12.45 Kempton

It's Champ versus Paisley Park round five but the switch to Kempton may not suit that pair - it will the younger legs of MIRANDA.

She posted a career-best effort when scooting clear of Martello Sky in a Listed race here last time and is capable of further progress. In receipt of seven pounds, she's a real danger to all.

King George VI Chase preview

SHAN BLUE – 1.35 Wetherby

He was going to run out a spectacular winner of last season’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase before falling three out and SHAN BLUE can gain some compensation in Wetherby’s other major three-mile chase.

Dan Skelton’s charge only raced twice more in the last campaign, signing off with a good run when second form this mark at Aintree. He looks well handicapped on what he was about to achieve in the Charlie Hall and has gone very well fresh before.

Our team of expert racing tipsters have had an excellent 2022, follow them again in 2023

L'HOMME PRESSE - 2.30 Kempton

It's great that connections have opted to aim at the King George and L'HOMME PRESSE can justify the decision by landing the Christmas highlight.

Beaten only once over fences when not at his best at Aintree after his Brown Advisory win at Cheltenham, he posted a career-best effort when carrying top weight to victory in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on his return.

He's six pounds and a 'p' (signifying further improvement to come) clear on Timeform ratings and will take some beating.

Patrick Mullins on Galopin des Champs & Appreciate It, their festive team and Davy Russell tribute

GREY DAWNING – 3.40 Kempton

We’re a long way from seeing the best of GREY DAWNING yet and he can take advantage of an opening rating of 123 by landing this.

Unbeaten in two bumpers, he finished second on his debut over timber at Ascot, not hurdling particularly fluently. However, he was sharper in that department at Exeter last time and showed a good turn of foot to settle matters going to the last. He’s an exciting prospect.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING