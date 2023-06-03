Check out our Lucky 15 for Friday's ITV Racing action from Derby day at Epsom.
It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet.
In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return.
The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.
So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets.
An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.
The quickening ground is a question mark for SPREWELL but there is plenty to like about his form and he should run a big race if able to reproduce - or improve on - his best under these different conditions. He came from off the pace to comfortably account for Up And Under in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown and that ability to travel and quicken are vital ingredients for success in the Classic with the step up in trip not expected to pose a problem.
Quick ground was said to be behind ZUFFOLO's return to form following a disappointing soft ground reappearance behind Miss Brazen. A 6 lb rise for that Redcar success leaves Zuffolo just 1 lb higher than his opening handicap mark so he should still be reasonably treated and this speedy individual may be able to build on that performance in this better race with his confidence boosted.
The Dash is something of a specialists race and was a prize lifted by MOKAATIL in 2021 (he now has three course wins from five attempts) and he returned to finish a close fourth 12 months ago. He does need the cards to drop right at this track as he can usually be found behind the pace but he should be spot on following his reappearance, is 2 lbs lower than for last year's fourth and it's intriguing that connections have booked an experienced Irish apprentice for the ride.
As with Sprewell, KADOVAR has to prove himself under today's conditions having raced exclusively (on turf) on ground with cut but trainer Andrew Balding has won three of the last five renewals of this handicap and wasn't represented in 2021. The booking of William Buick (22% five year strike rate for the stable) takes the eye for this course winner who looked ready for a step back up to middle distances after failing to live up to market expectations at Newmarket.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.