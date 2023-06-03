Check out our Lucky 15 for Friday's ITV Racing action from Derby day at Epsom.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

SPREWELL - 1.30 Epsom

The quickening ground is a question mark for SPREWELL but there is plenty to like about his form and he should run a big race if able to reproduce - or improve on - his best under these different conditions. He came from off the pace to comfortably account for Up And Under in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown and that ability to travel and quicken are vital ingredients for success in the Classic with the step up in trip not expected to pose a problem. ZUFFOLO - 2.45 Epsom

Quick ground was said to be behind ZUFFOLO's return to form following a disappointing soft ground reappearance behind Miss Brazen. A 6 lb rise for that Redcar success leaves Zuffolo just 1 lb higher than his opening handicap mark so he should still be reasonably treated and this speedy individual may be able to build on that performance in this better race with his confidence boosted.

MOKAATIL - 3.20 Epsom

The Dash is something of a specialists race and was a prize lifted by MOKAATIL in 2021 (he now has three course wins from five attempts) and he returned to finish a close fourth 12 months ago. He does need the cards to drop right at this track as he can usually be found behind the pace but he should be spot on following his reappearance, is 2 lbs lower than for last year's fourth and it's intriguing that connections have booked an experienced Irish apprentice for the ride. KADOVAR - 3.55 Epsom