Check out our Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Newbury and Newmarket.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

"He's the one they all have to beat" | Lockinge Stakes and London Gold Cup tips & best bets

HASKOY – 2.25 Newbury

Yibir will be a warm order here and sets a clear form standard but he’s never won first time out and HASKOY appeals as the sort who could take advantage if he isn’t fully firing. The selection progressed rapidly through her three starts last term, having been unraced at two, and was second to Eldar Eldarov in the St Leger before being demoted for causing interference. Clearly there could be more to come at four and she can make up into a high-class four-year-old. BERTINELLI – 3.00 Newbury

He’s been entered in plenty of Derby trials and it’s interesting that Aidan O’Brien has opted point BERTINELLI at this valuable handicap. Beautifully bred, by Justify out of Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever, he improved on his two runs as a juvenile to chase home subsequent Dee Stakes runner-up Alder on his return at Cork. He’s entitled to come forward again and a mark of 99 is perfectly fair even without further improvement.

STRIKING STAR – 3.15 Newmarket

He still didn’t look the finished article when second at this track in a handicap at the Guineas meeting and STRIKING STAR should go well despite a five pounds rise. This is his first run away from testing ground and given he’s a son of Dubawi from the family of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner English Channel that could be a plus, alongside his strong track form. MY PROSPERO – 3.35 Newbury