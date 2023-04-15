Adam Houghton picks out a Lucky 15 for day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear during the Grand National Festival, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

DARK RAVEN – 3.00 Aintree

DARK RAVEN showed improved form when finishing sixth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, with plenty to like about the way he went through the race. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, Dark Raven travelled strongly into contention and still held every chance two out, but from there he simply lacked the gears to go with the principals, ultimately passing the post nine and a half lengths behind the winner, Marine Nationale. That was still a smart performance on just his third start over hurdles and the form he showed there sets the standard in this Grade One on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. It’s also not out of the question that a step up to two and a half miles could eke out more improvement, so Dark Raven certainly looks to have plenty in his favour as he seeks a first top-level success.

CHAMP – 3.35 Aintree

CHAMP hasn’t been seen on a racecourse since finishing only third (beaten four and three-quarter lengths) in the rescheduled Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, but he has an excellent record when fresh and the fact he avoided a hard race at the Cheltenham Festival must be considered a plus, too. On his only other start this season Champ showed he retains a very smart level of ability with a game win in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, digging deep to get the verdict by a neck from Paisley Park having dictated a good gallop throughout. There hasn’t been a standout among the staying hurdlers all season and Champ is likely to have as good a chance as any in this Grade One if rediscovering his best form after nearly four months off, particularly as the other market principals all ran at Cheltenham and need to prove they can cope with the quick turnaround.

NASSALAM – 4.15 Aintree

NASSALAM failed to make an impact when tackling this sort of trip for the first time in the Ultima Handicap Chase at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, but that run is best overlooked as he never stood much chance of getting involved after making a bad mistake at the fourth. The six-year-old is perhaps better judged on the form he showed when finishing third at the same course on New Year’s Day, shaping well to boot with a view to stepping up in trip. In a competitive handicap won by Midnight River, Nassalam stayed on well to be beaten just three and a half lengths at the line, showing more than enough to suggest a BHA mark of 143 won’t prove beyond him when he finally puts it all together. It's certainly worth persevering with him over three miles plus and a return to more positive tactics today could also pay dividends at a track where front-runners are generally favoured. Throw into the mix the red-hot form of the Gary Moore yard (17 winners in the last 14 days) and Nassalam must be considered one to keep on the right side.

CORACH RAMBLER – 5.15 Aintree

CORACH RAMBLER deservedly features among the market leaders for the Grand National having put up a career-best effort when last seen winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year in a row. Lining up from a 6 lb higher mark than when successful in 2022, Corach Rambler followed up in very similar fashion at the latest Festival, only winning by a neck but looking value for a couple of extra lengths having quickened smartly to lead on the run-in before idling close home. Crucially, Corach Rambler escapes a penalty for that success and he is essentially 10 lb well-in at the weights, while the small ‘p’ attached to his Timeform rating highlights that he remains open to improvement. His running style (usually races off the pace) might not be ideally suited to the demands of this race, but everything else about him suggests a big run could be on the cards.