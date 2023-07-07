Lucky 15 Tips for Saturday: Best racing multiple tips

Check out our Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Sandown and Haydock.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear during Royal Ascot and beyond, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

PLEDGEOFALLEGIANCE - 2.05 Haydock

Pledgeofallegiance was backed as though defeat was out of the question on his handicap debut at Lingfield in May, but he had no answer for the speedier winner in the closing stages in a race where he only set a steady gallop. However, he proved himself to be very well handicapped when opening his account at Redcar next time, relishing the step up to a mile and three quarters, while the fitting of cheekpieces seemingly helped his concentration. That form has been boosted since and Pledgeofallegiance took another big step forward when following up at Doncaster last week, value for a bit more than the official margin suggests, while he also beat another well-handicapped three-year-old, the pair pulling well clear of the remainder. Sir Mark Prescott is synonymous with such types and a subsequent 7 lb rise almost certainly underestimates Pledgeofallegiance. Admittedly, this is a competitive handicap, but there should be plenty more to come from this strong-galloping sort and it is a surprise that he isn't favourite.

PEROTTO - 2.25 Sandown

Perotto's last win came in the Britannia at Royal Ascot in 2021 but he made an eye-catching start for Roger Varian in the Victoria Cup in May and also shaped better than the bare result in the Hunt Cup at the Royal meeting last month. He looked primed for a big run that day, having fallen 3 lb below his last winning mark, but he probably made his effort earlier than ideal and failed to meet expectations as a result. The handicapper has dropped him another 2 lb since and he is a past course winner (albeit over five furlongs). The tongue tie is quickly discarded and he now goes in a first-time hood. It would be folly to rule him out from this sort of mark and he is well worth another chance. MAGICAL SUNSET - 3.00 Sandown

Now that Breege has been declared a non-runner this Listed event has an open look to it, but Magical Sunset continues to leave the impression she has an even bigger performance in her locker, and she looks interesting stepping back out of handicap company. She shaped much better than the bare result in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last time, racing on the far side and coming home first in her group, though those who raced nearer the stand-side rail were seen to much better effect. As expected, Magical Sunset had no problem stepping up to a mile, in fact she arguably proved better than ever on her first attempt at the trip. She remains totally unexposed at this distance and her performance in the Surrey Stakes two starts back proved she isn't out of place at this level. With even more to come from her, she looks a big player.

NEW BUSINESS - 4.50 Sandown